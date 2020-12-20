Odenigbo is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to an ankle injury.
The 26-year-old had two tackles during the first half before exiting the game. Jordan Brailford and Hercules Mata'afa should see increased snaps while Odenigbo is unavailable.
