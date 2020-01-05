Play

Odenigbo (hamstring) is active for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints.

Odenigbo was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card contest, but he appears ready to take the field. The third-year pro plays a reserve role at defensive end behind Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter.

