Odenigbo recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Falcons.
Odenigbo won the starting defensive end job in training camp, but he got off to a slow start with no sacks through the first four games. He's turned it around recently, posting 2.5 sacks over the past two contests. The fourth-year pro's up to 11 quarterback pressures, too. He'll get Week 7 bye before setting his sights on a Week 8 matchup against Aaron Rodgers, who has been sacked just seven times in five outings.
