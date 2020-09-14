Odenigbo started at defensive end but did not have a tackle and recorded one QB hurry in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Odenigbo struggled as the defensive line failed to generate any pass rush against the Packers in a 43-34 loss. Odenigbo moved into the starting lineup with Danielle Hunter's neck injury, but didn't show much despite showing a spark in limited time last year. The 2017 seventh-round pick piled up 23 tackles and seven sacks in 2019, despite averaging just 23.3 snaps per game over 16 contests.