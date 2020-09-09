Odenigbo was named a starting DE following the news that Danielle Hunter (undisclosed) will be placed on IR, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hunter will miss at least three weeks, so Odenigbo has quite the opportunity to start opposite Yannick Ngakoue on the Vikings' defensive line. Odenigbo worked in a pass-rushing role in 2019 and averaged just 23.3 snaps per game over 16 contests, but he made the most of the limited usage. The 2017 seventh-round pick piled up 23 tackles and seven sacks, ranking third on the team in the latter category.