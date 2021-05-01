The Vikings selected Smith-Marsette in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

Smith-Marsette's calling card at Iowa, where he proved capable of playing both inside and outside as a four-year starter, was top-end speed and quickness after the catch. In that sense he brings a unique skillset to Minnesota's passing game, by virtue of which he could quickly compete with Bisi Johnson and Chad Beebe for reps. There may not be many targets left after factoring in all of Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Irv Smith, but Smith-Marsette is the type of player who can make the most out of minimal touches.