Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Smith-Marsette is out for the rest of the spring due to a lower-leg injury he suffered during a recent workout, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smith-Marsette finished his rookie campaign with five receptions for 116 yards and two scores across eight appearances. It's unclear how serious the issue is, but any missed time will impact his development heading into year two. If healthy, he figures to slot in behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn to start the 2022 campaign.