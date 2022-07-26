Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith-Marsette (leg) is "looking great" and should be a full-go for the start of training camp, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 2021 fifth-round pick missed some practice time this spring with a lower-leg injury that seems to have been minor. He saw only six targets as a rookie while K.J. Osborn emerged as the No. 3 receiver, but Smith-Marsette did flash some promise at the end with three catches for 103 yards and a TD in Week 18. He'll compete for the No. 4 spot at wide receiver, challenged by Bisi Johnson, Albert Wilson, Dan Chisena and sixth-round rookie Jalen Nailor.