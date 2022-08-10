Smith-Marsette is listed as the primary punt returner on Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason even though he has never returned a punt in an NFL regular-season game, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 2021 fifth-round pick missed some practice time this spring with a lower-leg injury that seems to have been minor. He saw only six targets as a rookie while K.J. Osborn emerged as the No. 3 receiver, but Smith-Marsette did flash some promise at the end of the season with three catches for 103 yards and a TD in Week 18. If he can carve out a role on special teams, he could win a reserve receiver role in competition with Bisi Johnson, Albert Wilson, Dan Chisena and sixth-round rookie Jalen Nailor.