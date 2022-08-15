Smith-Marsette had three receptions for 31 yards on five targets in Sunday's preseason loss at Las Vegas. He also had three kick returns for an average of 18.3 yards and loss four yards on two punt returns.
Smith-Marsette looked sharp and is likely the leading candidate for the No. 4 receiver role that could get more usage under new head coach Kevin O'Connell. It looks like Smith-Marsette could win the punt return job as well.
