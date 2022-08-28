Smith-Marsette brought in all three targets for 63 yards and returned one punt for 21 yards in the Vikings' 23-13 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Smith-Marsette's performance was encouraging under any circumstance, but even more so with fellow wideouts Bisi Johnson (knee) and Jalen Nailor (concussion) both exiting the game with injuries. Smith-Marsette also redeemed himself as a returner after a poor showing in that regard in last Saturday's loss to the 49ers, and he appears set to open the season in a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver role in addition to primary punt-return duties.