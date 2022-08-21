Smith-Marsette had four receptions for 27 yards on four targets in Saturday's preseason loss to San Francisco. He fumbled a punt return out of bounds and bobbled another, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Smith-Marsette has made a strong case this preseason to be the No. 4 wide receiver, but his perch atop the depth chart at punt returner looks shaky. Winning a role on special teams could help him win a reserve receiver role in competition with Bisi Johnson, Albert Wilson, Dan Chisena and sixth-round rookie Jalen Nailor.