Smith hauled in four of his five targets for 55 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Falcons.

The 22-year-old was obsolete in the passing game Weeks 1 through 4, managing only two total receptions for 14 yards despite playing 143 offensive snaps during that span. Smith has become much more involved as a receiver of late, as he posted a season-high 59 offensive snaps last week while recording four receptions for 64 yards against the Seahawks. The Alabama product now has eight receptions and 119 receiving yards in his past two outings, as Minnesota moves into its Week 7 bye before taking on Green Bay Nov. 1.