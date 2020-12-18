Smith's teammate Kyle Rudolph (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago.
It's a second straight absence for Rudolph, who prior to this foot injury had been getting some extra targets while Smith missed three out of four games Weeks 10-13. The 22-year-old returned last week and caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in the 26-14 loss to Tampa, but his 35 percent snap share was a season low, with fellow tight end Tyler Conklin getting more playing time (57 percent) and more targets (five). Smith should see his role increase now that he's off the injury report, facing a Chicago defense that's given up the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends.