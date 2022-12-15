Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that Smith (ankle) is close to returning from injured reserve, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Because Smith hasn't been designated for return from IR and thus hasn't resumed practicing with the Vikings since suffering a high-ankle sprain in an Oct. 30 win over the Cardinals, he won't be a candidate to play Saturday against the Colts. However, Tomasson notes that Smith was able to get some work off to the side during Thursday's practice, perhaps hinting that the tight end could be ready to mix into drills at some point next week. Even if Smith is able to return to action at some point over the final three games of the regular season, he'll likely find himself in a much smaller role after the Vikings added a more established tight end in T.J. Hockenson to the roster in the wake of Smith's injury.