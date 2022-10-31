Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Smith (ankle) looks "week-to-week," Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This news isn't all that surprising given Smith is believed to have a high-ankle sprain, which normally sidelines players for multiple weeks. However, it's noteworthy because it's the first official indication that Smith is unlikely to play Sunday against the Commanders. The talented tight end still is awaiting MRI results, so the extent of the situation isn't known yet, but if Smith misses time, expect Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister to garner increased roles Week 9.