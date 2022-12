The Vikings are designating Smith (ankle) to return from injured reserve, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The team now has 21 days to activate Smith to the roster or else place him back on IR for the rest of the season. He'll presumably rejoin the Vikings for the playoffs, if not one or both of the final two games of the regular season, though in a secondary role behind standout trade acquisition T.J. Hockenson.