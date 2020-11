Smith (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Confirmation on his availability will arrive upon the release of the Vikings' inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Prior to sitting out the team's Week 10 win over the Bears, Smith -- who was limited in practices Wednesday through Friday -- compiled a 13 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns through eight games.