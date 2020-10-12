Smith nabbed four of five targets for 64 yards Sunday in the Vikings' 27-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Smith accounted for two of the Vikings' three biggest plays on the night, reeling in receptions of 25 and 23 yards. Despite turning in his biggest game of the season, Smith was still out-snapped by position mate Kyle Rudolph, 64-59, though Jim Sannes of numberFire.com points out that Smith ran a route on 72.7 percent of the Vikings' pass plays. If the Vikings continue to reserve Rudolph for more blocking duties in future games, Smith could have a chance at building on his Week 5 breakout and emerging as the No. 3 option in the passing game behind wideouts Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.