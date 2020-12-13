Smith secured all four targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The second-year tight end had the chance for more targets with position mate Kyle Rudolph (foot) out of action, but Smith actually saw just a slight bump over the 2.6 targets per contest he came into the contest with. However, Smith put the opportunities to good use, leading the Vikings in receiving yards while tying Justin Jefferson for second in receptions. Smith also garnered Minnesota's only touchdown through the air, recording a 14-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter. Smith will look to follow up the solid performance in a Week 15 matchup versus a Bears defense that's been vulnerable to tight ends this season.