Smith brought in all four targets for seven yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The athletic tight end recorded his second consecutive four-catch tally, and although he produced his second-lowest yardage total of the season, he partly made up for it with a one-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. The score was Smith's second of the season,, and after sitting out all of last season following knee surgery, the 24-year-old has has been encouragingly consistent while producing an 18-140-2 tally following a blanking in the opener.