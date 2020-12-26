Smith secured six of nine targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 52-33 loss to the Saints on Friday.

The second-year tight end posted season highs in receptions and targets while also tying a personal best with his touchdown grabs of two and four yards in the third quarter. Smith has come on over the second half of the season, having recorded multiple grabs in five consecutive contests while also posting all five of his scoring catches during that stretch. The 2019 second-round pick will look to close out the season in strong fashion versus a Lions defense he found the end zone twice against back in Week 9 in a Week 17 rematch.