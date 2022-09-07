Smith (thumb) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener against Green Bay.
Smith apparently is ready to play after missing most of training camp and the entire preseason in the wake of Aug. 2 thumb surgery. He should handle the majority of Minnesota's snaps and targets at tight end, as backups Johnny Mundt and Ben Ellefson have combined for 11 career receptions in the NFL. It's a situation that gives Smith breakout appeal for a second straight summer, and this time he was able to move past his preseason injury (he suffered a season-ending meniscus tear last August). The 24-year-old will take the field Sunday for the first time since preseason 2021.