Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Blocking well
Vikings assistant Gary Kubiak said Smith has impressed the coaching staff with his blocking, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Best known for his speed and pass-catching potential, the rookie second-round pick could perhaps use unexpected prowess as a blocker to convince the Vikings to deploy more formations with multiple tight ends. The team's lack of wideout talent behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs adds to the appeal of that plan, but Smith didn't make the best case for himself with three catches for just 21 yards on seven targets in the preseason opener. He could be in for another busy night Sunday against the Seahawks, with No. 1 tight end Kyle Rudolph likely to be limited to one or two drives.
