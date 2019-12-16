Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Catches second touchdown
Smith had two receptions for eight yards, including a one-yard touchdown, on three targets in Sunday's win at the Chargers.
Minnesota didn't need to do much in the passing game in the second half with a large lead, which may have limited Smith's targets, but he did add his second touchdown catch of the season. He's had three or more targets in eight consecutive games despite the low yardage total Sunday and was still a factor in the passing game with Adam Thielen returning from a hamstring injury. Smith could see increased targets next week if Minnesota's passing game is needed more against Green Bay.
