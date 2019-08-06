While Smith has worked primarily with the second-team offense in training camp, he has mixed in with the starters at "F" tight end, meaning he will be aligned all over the field from fullback to slot receiver, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With Kyle Rudolph recently signed to a contract extension, Smith will be limited to the second- or third-string tight end in his rookie season. However, there's a chance he could be the de facto third receiver in the offense if the plan to move him around becomes a regular part of the offensive game plan.