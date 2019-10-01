Smith caught a single pass for a five-yard gain during Sunday's 16-6 loss to Chicago.

The rookie looked promising in Week 3's beatdown of Oakland with three catches for 60 yards. Up against a stouter defense in Chicago, the picture wasn't as pretty. Smith, outside of Week 3, has just two catches for four total yards and tempers flared a bit after Sunday's game with the Vikings struggling to get their passing game going. The Giants' 25th-ranked pass defense may be the cure to Smith and Minnesota's ills Sunday.

