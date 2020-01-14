Play

Smith caught 36 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games this season.

The rookie second-round pick ended up played a sizable role for the Vikings during his debut campaign with 620 offensive snaps, and he also put up similar numbers to top tight end Kyle Rudolph (39 catches for 367 yards and six touchdowns). Rudolph figures to enter training camp atop the depth chart, but Smith could carve out a larger role in the passing game in 2020.

