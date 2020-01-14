Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Finishes with 311 yards
Smith caught 36 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games this season.
The rookie second-round pick ended up played a sizable role for the Vikings during his debut campaign with 620 offensive snaps, and he also put up similar numbers to top tight end Kyle Rudolph (39 catches for 367 yards and six touchdowns). Rudolph figures to enter training camp atop the depth chart, but Smith could carve out a larger role in the passing game in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...