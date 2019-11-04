Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Four receptions Sunday
Smith had four receptions for 33 yards on six targets in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.
Smith's role in the offense continues to grow as he's had 12 receptions and 15 targets in his last three games, compared to a total of seven catches and eight targets in his first six games. That trend could accelerate if Adam Thielen remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Three receptions Thursday•
-
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Ties career high in receiving yards•
-
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Two receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Falls back down to earth•
-
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Three receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Gets first career reception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...