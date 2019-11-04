Smith had four receptions for 33 yards on six targets in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.

Smith's role in the offense continues to grow as he's had 12 receptions and 15 targets in his last three games, compared to a total of seven catches and eight targets in his first six games. That trend could accelerate if Adam Thielen remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

