Smith caught one of two passes for 11 yards during Sunday's 21-19 loss to Chicago.

Sunday's performance snapped a three-game streak in which Smith caught multiple passes. Catching passes from Sean Mannion as Kirk Cousins rested Sunday makes the game itself hard to weigh, but the rookie tight end has been on a bit of a down swing with 20 or fewer yards in five of his last six games, though he has scored twice in that span. The Vikings travel to New Orleans for a wildcard matchup Sunday.