Smith lost a yard on his only reception and had two targets in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Smith played on 27 of the offense's 65 snaps. It's promising that he got his first target and reception of the season, and he did go out for passes on 17 of his 27 snaps. However, he's such a small factor in the offense that he's not a viable option in almost any fantasy format at the moment.

