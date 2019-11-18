Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Gets first NFL touchdown
Smith had three receptions for 20 yards on three targets, including a ten-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over Denver.
Smith's role in the offense continues to grow as he recorded his first NFL touchdown. Smith played on a season-high 81 percent of the offense's snaps and ran routes on 37 of 51 snaps. He has 20 receptions and 24 targets over his last five games. His targets may decline slightly when Adam Thielen returns from a hamstring injury, but Smith is clearly becoming a regular part of the game plan.
