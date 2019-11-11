Smith had five receptions for 34 yards on six targets in Sunday's win at Dallas.

Smith was tied for second on the team in targets even on a day when Kyle Rudolph had four receptions and two touchdowns. Smith is getting more looks with Adam Thielen out with a hamstring injury, but his role in the offense should continue to grow since he's drawing praise from the coaching staff. He has 17 receptions and 21 targets in his last four games.