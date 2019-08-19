Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Hits paydirt Sunday
Smith Jr. caught all five of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason win over the Seahawks.
Smith Jr. continued to rack up short little gains, but managed to get into the endzone for the first time this preseason. The second-round pick saw most of his snaps with the second unit, and that figures to be his role early on behind stalwart Kyle Rudolph. Smith Jr. -- who is projected to be a better offensive tight end than Rudolph -- was praised for his run-blocking improvement earlier this week, so a potential changing of the guard could happen if he keeps that up. The rookie will look to build on this performance during Saturday's preseason tilt against Arizona.
