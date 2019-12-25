Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Kept to four yards
Smith caught two of three targets for four yards during Monday's 23-10 loss to Green Bay.
Smith has now been held to single-digit receiving yardage in three of his last four games. The rookie tight end has garnered more snaps than your typical TE 2, with at least 30 offensive snaps in every game since Week 5, and has been targeted at least three times in nine consecutive games. That hasn't translated much into production, however, as Smith has mostly served as an underneath option this season. The regular season ends Sunday against a Bears squad that surrendered a single five-yard catch to Smith in Week 4.
