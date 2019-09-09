Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: No targets Sunday
Smith played 26 snaps on offense Sunday, but was not targeted in the passing game.
The good news is that Smith played on 26 of the offense's 53 snaps. The bad news is he didn't get a target, but it's hard to read too much into a week where the Vikings offense barely needed to pass (10 attempts) due to their success on the ground (172 yards rushing). It looks like the Vikings are going to utilize two-tight end sets, but we may not get a true reed on Smith's role until the Vikings are forced to pass the ball.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...