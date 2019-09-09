Smith played 26 snaps on offense Sunday, but was not targeted in the passing game.

The good news is that Smith played on 26 of the offense's 53 snaps. The bad news is he didn't get a target, but it's hard to read too much into a week where the Vikings offense barely needed to pass (10 attempts) due to their success on the ground (172 yards rushing). It looks like the Vikings are going to utilize two-tight end sets, but we may not get a true reed on Smith's role until the Vikings are forced to pass the ball.