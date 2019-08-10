Smith Jr. caught three of seven targets for 21 yards during Friday's 35-24 preseason win over the Saints.

Smith Jr. curiously managed just three seven-yard receptions, but it wasn't for a lack of effort, as he was the only Vikings player with more than three targets. He didn't feature alongside Kirk Cousins and the starters, though the team clearly made an effort to get him the ball once the substitutions rolled in. Smith Jr. is a player to watch and will look to produce more efficiently in the next contest against the Seahawks.