Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Targeted seven times in debut
Smith Jr. caught three of seven targets for 21 yards during Friday's 35-24 preseason win over the Saints.
Smith Jr. curiously managed just three seven-yard receptions, but it wasn't for a lack of effort, as he was the only Vikings player with more than three targets. He didn't feature alongside Kirk Cousins and the starters, though the team clearly made an effort to get him the ball once the substitutions rolled in. Smith Jr. is a player to watch and will look to produce more efficiently in the next contest against the Seahawks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...