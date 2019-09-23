Smith had three receptions for 60 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Oakland.

Smith played on 31 of the offense's 62 snaps. He's seen a lager role in the offense each week after no targets the first week and two targets last week. He's not getting enough targets to warrant a roster spot in most formats and his upside is limited as long as Kyle Rudolph is healthy, but it's worth monitoring his role in the offense in case Sunday's increasing usage is a trend.