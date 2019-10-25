Smith had three receptions for 21 yards on three targets in Thursday's win over Washington.

Smith was tied for third in targets, but he didn't get a huge boost in usage despite Adam Thielen (hamstring) missing the game. He did play the most snaps on offense all season (64%), which is a good sign his role in the offense may continue to grow.

