Smith had two receptions for 29 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

Smith played on 38 of the offense's 70 snaps, which was a season-high 55 percent. Smith will get more involved in the offense when the Vikings turn to the passing game like Sunday, but he's still behind Kyle Rudolph in playing time (67 snaps) and isn't featured beyond a few targets per game.

