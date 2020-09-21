Smith had one reception for three yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Indianapolis.

Smith (34 snaps) for a second consecutive week played about an email amount of snaps as Kyle Rudolph (39 snaps) and saw an increase in targets from one last week. However, Kirk Cousins (just a 15.9 NFL passer rating) and the Vikings passing game couldn't get anything going, so it's hard to read too much into Smith's performance. Smith could still emerge as the second or third option in the passing attack, but the offense and team has many issues to solve after two lopsided losses.