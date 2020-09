Smith had one reception for 11 yards on his only target in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

With the trade of Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, there some some thought that Smith could emerge as the second or third option in the Minnesota passing game. After one game, that doesn't appear to be the case, but Smith did at least play 31 of 54 snaps on offense, played equal snaps as Kyle Rudolph (32 snaps) and went out for a pass on 16 of 19 passing plays, according to Pro Football Focus.