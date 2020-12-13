Smith (back), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 22-year-old is expected to take the field after missing the past two games due to the back issue, but Schefter also indicated Smith could still be limited by the injury Sunday. Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't expected to play, so even with Smith back Minnesota will be missing one of its top tight ends. Tyler Conklin is the only other tight end on the active roster, though he has only four catches for 26 yards this season.