Smith (back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com that Smith had a "positive" day of practice Thursday and may be back "in the mix" this weekend if he looks good again Friday. "He picked up his work today so we're heading in the right direction towards Sunday," Kubiak said. With Kyle Rudolph (foot) not yet able to practice this week, it could be the Smith and Tyler Conklin show at tight end for the Vikings on Sunday in Tampa Bay.