Smith didn't catch either of his two targets and played on just 19 of of the offense's 62 snaps in Sunday's win against Green Bay. He came off the bench while Johnny Mundt got the start. "I missed a lot of camp," Smith told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "We didn't want to kind of rush me into things too much. Just wanted to get a feel and keep building on it."

Smith didn't have much of a role on offense since he was eased into action after Aug. 2 thumb surgery and after missing last season due to a knee injury. Smith's role in the offense should increase, but it's not clear if he'll move into a starting role in Week 2.