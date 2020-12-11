Smith (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, while teammate Kyle Rudolph (foot) is doubtful, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Smith returned to practice Thursday and Friday as a limited participant, after missing three of the past four games with groin and back injuries. His status may not be confirmed until Sunday morning, but he could have a larger-than-usual role in the passing game if he's active, as Rudolph isn't expected to play. Tyler Conklin will be left as the top tight end if both Smith and Rudolph are inactive ahead of Sunday's 1 ET kickoff.