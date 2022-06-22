Smith (knee) got live reps with the first-team offense at June minicamp and appeared to be a full participant, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Smith was a limited participant in most of the Vikings' offseason practices prior to mandatory minicamp, slowly working his way back after meniscus surgery Sept. 1. The typical rehab period for the surgery gives him more than enough time to be ready for Week 1, and it now sounds like he's on track for full participation in training camp. Smith could have an every-down role in the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, leading a TE group that also includes Ben Ellefson, Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson. Ellefson and Mundt could poach some early down snaps while primarily serving as blockers, but Smith is in the clear as Minnesota's best receiving threat at the position.