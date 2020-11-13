Smith (groin) missed another practice Friday, but offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak is optimistic the tight end will be ready for Monday's game against the Bears, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kubiak may be optimistic, but the back-to-back absences suggest Smith is likely to enter the game with an injury designation. The Vikings will have until Saturday afternoon/evening to make that determination, with Kyle Rudolph potentially in line for extra targets if Smith ends up absent or limited Monday.