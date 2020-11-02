Smith hauled in his lone target for a 16-yard gain Sunday in the Vikings' 28-22 win over the Packers.

High-speed winds in Green Bay along with Dalvin Cook's dominance on the ground muted the Minnesota passing game, as quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted a season-low 14 throws in the victory. As a result, Smith and Minnesota's other pass catchers were held to modest box-score lines, with Adam Thielen leading all Vikings receivers and tight ends with three catches for 27 yards. Better days should be ahead for Smith, but so long as the game flow allows for it, the Vikings again could opt for a ground-oriented game plan Week 9 against a vulnerable Lions run defense.