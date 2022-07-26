Coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Smith will be a full participant in training camp after missing last season with a torn meniscus, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smith took live reps at June minicamp and now gets a second shot at a breakout in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. With Tyler Conklin leaving for New York in the offseason, Smith doesn't have much competition for snaps at tight end. The 2019 second-round pick was one of the league's better No. 2 TEs in 2019 and 2020 behind Kyle Rudolph, and he now has a shot at a three-down role in his age-24 season.